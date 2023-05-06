 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Crawford,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 930 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.3 feet, Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in
the Town of Campbell.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Saturday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.6 feet
Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.4 feet on 05/25/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Frontline workers recognized on National Nurses Day

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday is National Nurses Day. A day to recognize the work from all nurses around the nation.

Brittany Burnham, a registered nurse with Mayo Health Clinic System in La Crosse said  aid each day on the job is not all sunshine and rainbows  but she is motivated to help her patients each and every day.

Burnham

"It's obviously been a tough couple years as a nurse in the health care field with COVID so it's just nice to have a recognition week for all that we do," she said. "I know we are appreciated by patients, staff and administrations it's just a nice little thank you."

According to health experts, the occupation has evolved over time. Nurses now take on roles that go well beyond that of just being a bedside nurse.  

For nurses like Burnham the additional responsibility is something they welcome. 

"When I was a bedside nurse I knew I wanted to do more and I wasn't sure what," she said. "Now being in this role ... as daily charge nurses see me and they ask how can I lead more and how I can help more, what can I do."

Burnham isn't alone when it comes to being part of a group.

Gundersen Health System RN Cheryl Shear said nursing requires a team effort. She said she is pleased she works with a tight knit group of nurses ready to lend a hand.

Shear

"I really like working with people I love working with patients a lot of the staff I have worked with for a long time," Shear said.

Both have been honored for their work. Shear recently won the Lifetime Nursing Achievement Award and Burnham was also recognized in the past with the Daisy Award.

