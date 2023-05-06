Frontline workers recognized on National Nurses Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday is National Nurses Day. A day to recognize the work from all nurses around the nation.
Brittany Burnham, a registered nurse with Mayo Health Clinic System in La Crosse said aid each day on the job is not all sunshine and rainbows but she is motivated to help her patients each and every day.
"It's obviously been a tough couple years as a nurse in the health care field with COVID so it's just nice to have a recognition week for all that we do," she said. "I know we are appreciated by patients, staff and administrations it's just a nice little thank you."
According to health experts, the occupation has evolved over time. Nurses now take on roles that go well beyond that of just being a bedside nurse.
For nurses like Burnham the additional responsibility is something they welcome.
"When I was a bedside nurse I knew I wanted to do more and I wasn't sure what," she said. "Now being in this role ... as daily charge nurses see me and they ask how can I lead more and how I can help more, what can I do."
Burnham isn't alone when it comes to being part of a group.
Gundersen Health System RN Cheryl Shear said nursing requires a team effort. She said she is pleased she works with a tight knit group of nurses ready to lend a hand.
"I really like working with people I love working with patients a lot of the staff I have worked with for a long time," Shear said.
Both have been honored for their work. Shear recently won the Lifetime Nursing Achievement Award and Burnham was also recognized in the past with the Daisy Award.