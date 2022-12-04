Fun and fashion statements at Ugly Sweater 5k

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Saturday afternoon got ugly at Myrick Park, official starting point for the annual Ugly Sweater 5k walk/run presented by EmerJ360. Participants donned their very worst sweaters in a wide variety of colors, patterns and images. Beginning at Myrick Park, the 5k route went through La Crosse River Trails with the finish taking place at the Rotary Lights at Riverside Park. Plenty of competitive runners along with everyday people took part in the event. For one family, it became a special competition.
"I'm here to beat my daughter in the 5k today," said Shannon Miller. "She tried to beat me in the 2 mile Turkey Trot and I beat her...today I'm here to beat her again."
His daughter Alyssa had other thoughts on the matter.
"I'm really excited to beat my dad because I know I can do it and he's slow...so I got this!"
Alyssa Miller did end of winning as well as earning bragging rights.
The overall fastest run winners were Daniel Roth and Tiffany Langen. Additionally awards were given in various age categories as well as for best ugly sweater.