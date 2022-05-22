Fundraiser benefitting victims of downtown fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a fire destroyed a building in downtown La Crosse last month, leaving several people living there displaced, area businesses came together to hold a fundraiser to assist the victims following the tragedy.
The Popcorn Tavern served plenty of food while the Bridges Church next door held a silent auction. Both are on the same block as the fire. Live music and a raffle were also a part of the event. All the items and food were donated from area businesses and 100 percent of the proceeds will go towards the victims.
Steven Keating of the Popcorn Tavern says that it is the least they could do for their neighbors following the ordeal.
“The reality of it is when tragedies like this happen, people lose everything," Keating said. "There are people here that literally walked out of the building. They didn’t even have their shoes on. They had nothing more than the clothes on their backs. This is our opportunity for small businesses to come together and give back to the community. Help those that were harmed by the fire. Help those that lost absolutely everything.”
Rayna Coey was one of the tenants of the building that caught fire, and shared with News 19 her experience that fateful day, adding that the community's response is heartwarming.
"The fire started around four something," Coey said. "We were not woken up until 5:15. Our entire house was filled with black smoke. I woke up to my phone going off because a bunch of calls had been going through. The last call kind of lit the room up blue. At that same time, the fire department was breaking in through our door. They said we had one minute to evacuate. I searched for my cats and didn't find them. My boyfriend found one cat. We have four. We didn't know if our cats were going to get saved at that point. We had to leave the premises. It wasn't until forty-five minutes later we got a call that they were rescued. It was pretty traumatic. Really scary."
“It’s just another personification of how wonderful this community is. I mean, truly. We live in one of the best places I think in the world. We really have an ability to come together for each other. Whether we know each other or we don’t. It’s hard to find words to express how grateful it is and how unbelievably wonderful. It really gives you faith in humanity.”
Coey adds that her boyfriend's employer was able to put them into a new apartment four days after the fire.