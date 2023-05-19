Fundraiser for victims in buggy crash

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - Eight people and a horse were injured on May 11 in Trempealeau County when a car hit an Amish buggy. Now people are raising money to help out the victims.
David and Clara Mast and their six children were all injured in the crash. They were waiting to make a left turn when their horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind by a car.
The crash happened on Highway 53 in the town of Pigeon.
One of the kids was airlifted to the UW Hospital in Madison with head injuries and two others were taken to different hospitals. Now everyone is back home and recovering.
Shelby Manor, a friend of the Mast family, and others are raising money to help them get back on their feet.
Manor said the initial goal of the GoFundMe was to raise $1,000 to cover the cost of the buggy that was totaled. So far they have raised just over that goal and now are hoping to cover some of those other costs.
Click here for more about the GoFundMe fundraiser.