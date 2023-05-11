Funeral, public visitation, for deputy Kaitie Leising to be held Friday

HUDSON (WQOW) - The funeral for Kaitie Leising, a St. Croix County Sheriff's Deputy who died in the line of duty last weekend, will be held this Friday.

News 19 will air the funeral on our station, as well as livestream it on our website. We will also have reporters at the event and will bring you coverage during our evening newscasts.

If you would like to attend, there will be a public visitation at Hudson High School on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral will begin around 12:30 p.m. also at Hudson High School. There will be law enforcement honors outside of the school after the funeral.

The only official source for donations is WESTconsin Credit Union, Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. Checks can be written to 'Benefit of Deputy Leising' and can be dropped off at any branch. Checks can also be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office.