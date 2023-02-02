Future of Lincoln Middle School staff remains uncertain

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After the School District of La Crosse Board of Education voted 6-2 last month to close Lincoln Middle School at the end of August, the future of it's staff remains unclear.
La Crosse Education Association President Jesse Martinez said losing the school felt like a grieving process for staff members as he said some teachers have worked in the building for the entirety of their career.
In efforts to move forward, plans for where the Lincoln staff are headed to still remains a concern.
"I think across the Middle School there is a sense of loss, right. We're losing a school, we're losing a neighborhood identity," Martinez said. "There's a bit of anxiousness about what is going to happen with folks' positions next year... where am I going to teach what am I going to teach?"
Martinez fears if the upcoming referendum does not pass, budget cuts may result in loss of staff.
He adds that he attended two School Board workshops during winter break where administrators and teachers did discuss the best options to battle the budget deficit.
Martinez said he encourages people to attend the meetings and workshops to add their voices in on the discussions.