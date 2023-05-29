G-E-T High School marching band to perform in Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Hawaii

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - A high honor for the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School marching band as they are selected to represent Wisconsin in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu, Hawaii this year.
The parade will commemorate 82 years since the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.
"When we go to Hawaii it'll be fun," Band Director Tony Kading said. "But really we are connecting with this part of our history and those people that served and sacrificed."
Band members will have more to look forward to than just the parade. They will get to visit the Pearl Harbor Memorial, Waikiki Beach and other historic sites.
"I'm really excited to see the actual harbor at Pearl Harbor," Band Member Reece Rommel said. "I love history and it's always been something I wanted to see."
Kading said this is an opportunity for his students to show off their hard work.
"It's a really cool thing to be able to pay tribute to all the hard work, effort and dedication these kids put into it," Kading said. "Really showing them that things are connected. You put the time into it, and you get stuff out of it."
From now until their trip in December, the band will be fundraising.
The public can help them out by attending G-E-T's 'Schools Out for Summer' music ensemble event at the Trempealeau Hotel on June 2.