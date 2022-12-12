G-E-T High School prepares for AcaFest 2023

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School is once again preparing to host AcaFest. Organizers say the event shines a spotlight on the talented young singers in our area.
High school a cappella groups from around the region will perform at AcaFest, including G-E-T's Vocal Point and Out of the Blue groups.
Last year, audience members had to be masked and spaced out due to COVID-19. This year, organizers said they hope to sell out the school's new Performing Arts Center.
"We're blowing it wide open this year," Vocal Director Ryan Stuempges said. "So, it's super exciting to try to sell out this beautiful space of 700 seats. We are excited to have a full house."
AcaFest is happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 14. Tickets are on sale but are going fast. Click here for more information on tickets.