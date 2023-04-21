G-E-T High School's Vocal Point prepares for championship competition in New York City

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School's a cappella group, Vocal Point, is heading to New York City on Tuesday.
Vocal Point has been working hard to represent the top eight a cappella groups in the country at the International Championship of High School A Cappella.
G-E-T's Vocal Director Ryan Stuempges said a trip like this one is a first for many of these students, so in the end it is not about winning or losing.
"Some of these kids haven't been out of the Midwest, so just to see what life is like somewhere else," Stuempges said. "I love taking students to different places. I think that's what I get out of the experience. It's not so much let's get first, second, third or whatever. It's just giving these kids an experience of a lifetime and that's hopefully what they get."
Several organizations in the G-E-T area donated to Vocal Point for this trip to New York.
The public can continue to support the group by checking out their next performance at G-E-T High School on Saturday, May 6. Click here for ticket information.