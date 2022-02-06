Galesville business 'a near total loss' after fire

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - An early Sunday morning fire destroys a Galesville business.
The Galesville Area Fire Department was called at 4:12 a.m. to Jeff's Service off of Highway 53.
Chief Lucas Teska immeadiately asked for mutual aid from the Ettrick and Trempealeau Fire Departments. Upon arriving at the scene, he requested additional assistance from other departments.
In all, members from nine departments assisted Galesville with fighting the fire at the business including Arcadia, Blair, Whitehall, Holmen, Dodge, Melroes, and Fountain City.
Crews spent about six hours battling the fire and the weather conditions. Other firefighters remained at the scene watching for hotspots throughout the day.
The fire caused an estimated $1.5 million in damage. Chief Teska described the business is 'a near total loss.'
A beloved cat that lived at the business and greeted customers died in the fire.
One firefighter did suffer a minor injury and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.