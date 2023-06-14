 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson,
Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland, Taylor, Trempealeau and Vernon.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to move
southeast across Wisconsin. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or
lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Galesville Founders Day celebration planned for Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Galesville Founders Day Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17.

Galesville

Events begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. The day will include various events at the Galesville Town Square, The Historic A.A. Arnold House Museum, The Old Main Cultural Center and the Trempealeau County Fairgrounds.

Christine Otzelberger, Treasurer of the Galesville Chamber of Commerce, encourages everyone to come to Galesville to celebrate the town's history.

"The town was founded by George Gale," Otzelberger said. "Actually, he founded the Town of Gale, the County of Trempealeau, the City of Galesville and Gale College. So, there is a lot of history here and a lot of people are very involved."

Otzelberger went on to say that the Founders Day event also highlights some of the new businesses in Galesville.

The event is sponsored by the Galesville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information visit the Chamber's Facebook Page.

