Galesville Founders Day celebration planned for Saturday

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Galesville Founders Day Celebration will be held Saturday, June 17.
Events begin at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday. The day will include various events at the Galesville Town Square, The Historic A.A. Arnold House Museum, The Old Main Cultural Center and the Trempealeau County Fairgrounds.
Christine Otzelberger, Treasurer of the Galesville Chamber of Commerce, encourages everyone to come to Galesville to celebrate the town's history.
"The town was founded by George Gale," Otzelberger said. "Actually, he founded the Town of Gale, the County of Trempealeau, the City of Galesville and Gale College. So, there is a lot of history here and a lot of people are very involved."
Otzelberger went on to say that the Founders Day event also highlights some of the new businesses in Galesville.
The event is sponsored by the Galesville Area Chamber of Commerce.
