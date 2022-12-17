Galesville Lions Club surprise residents with holiday gifts

Galesville, Wis. (WXOW) -- Saturday afternoon, the Galesville Lions Clubs gifted fruit baskets to residents throughout town to spread holiday cheer.
The tradition started more than 20 years ago, as a way for the Lions Club to be there for the spouses of deceased club members.
Now, they're spreading the holiday cheer to those who need it the most by surprising them with these holiday gifts.
Lions Club member Bob Hanson said it's nice to give back to the community that supports them so much.
"Some of the people, when you get to their house they just can't believe that we're remembering them during the holiday season," Hanson said. "I've had people when I've delivered that the tears run down their cheek and that makes it all worth it."
The fruit baskets were made by Joyce at the Common Market.
Eight Lions Club members delivered between 35-40 fruit baskets throughout Galesville.