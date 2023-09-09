Game day festivities return to UW-La Crosse

LA CROSSE Wis. (WXOW) – The sights and sounds of Football are back at UW-La Crosse.
Families, alumni and students flocked to Roger Harring Stadium to cheer on the maroon and grey Saturday.
Game day traditions and excitement were on full display before kickoff.
“We obviously are tailgating out here having good brats and chicken,” Jackson Bartol said. "We’re just having a good time.”
Of course, there was tailgating, and the stands were full of fans anxious to get a look at this year's team.
“I’m just excited to see how the team gels this year and the vibe,” Allison Anderson, a UWL student parking worker said.
Kelly Sorem, a grandparent of a player who has attended UW-L games for four years said he likes the Eagle gameday experience.
“We love the tailgating and it’s exciting and it’s something to look forward to every weekend,” Sorem said.
UW-La Crosse tailgating activities begin three hours before kickoff. The ticket office opens two hours before the game with the stadium openS one and a half hours early.