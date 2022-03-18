Gas theft leads to chase, multiple charges against Las Vegas man

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Las Vegas man jailed in Winona County is awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin on multiple charges stemming from a gas theft in Richland County on Wednesday.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said around 9:10 a.m., deputies investigating the theft found the suspect's vehicle, a white U-Haul van, in the Walmart parking lot in Viroqua. When they tried to make contact with the driver, he sped off on Highway 14.
The pursuit continued along the highway and secondary roads but ended south of Westby as authorities hoped that the suspect would slow down going through the city. Instead, he continued and began swerving into oncoming traffic.
At that point, due to the safety threat, officers restarted the pursuit west of Westby on Highway 14.
It finally ended as the vehicle approached the City of La Crosse.
The van, which later was discovered stolen from Michigan the day before, continued through the city and into Minnesota. There, the Minnesota State Patrol was able to locate the vehicle on I-90, disable it, and arrest the driver.
They took 26-year-old Demandre Andrew-Tyshann Frazier of Las Vegas, Nevada into custody and transported him to the Winona County Jail. He's currently held there awaiting extradition back to Wisconsin where he's facing charges including felony fleeing, reckless endangering safety, and numerous other traffic offenses according to the sheriff's office.
A large amount of marijuana was found in his possession.
In a statement, they said that a number of vehicles were forced off the road due to the Frazier's driving. The Vernon County Sheriff's office is asking anyone who was forced off the road on US Highway 14, between Viroqua and LaCrosse County, between 9:25 am and 9:50 am on March 16th, to call the Vernon County Sheriff's Offic at (608)637-2123.
The sheriff's office said no one was hurt as a result of the pursuit nor was there any property damage in Vernon County.