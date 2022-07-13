Gathering of the Faithful display vintage British cars at Pettibone

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Gathering of the Faithful (GOF) is a group that brings together experienced and new MG car owners to display their British automobile for anyone to see.
Wednesday morning about 85 vintage cars were on display at Pettibone Park.
The cars on display range from 1925 to 1980.
Chairman of GOF Tim Crain said MG car owner from throughout the Midwest made their way to La Crosse to display their cars.
The gathering, according to the GOF website, is to bring together new and experienced owners to share information on the iconic British vehicle.
"We are proud of these cars and we want people to appreciate and see them," Crain said. "We're hoping to get them interested in the cars so we can get some more members."
Thursday the cars will be parked near the Radisson Hotel in La Crosse.
