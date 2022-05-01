Gays Mills woman arrested after high speed driving incident

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) - A Gays Mills woman is jailed after complaints she was driving at high speeds through several Vernon County cities.
Coon Valley Police Chief Philip Welch arrested 35-year-old Amanda McKaig on Friday during a traffic stop that turned physical when he had to stop her from driving off while she had the driver's side door open.
Earlier, there was a report that she was traveling at more than 100 mph in the Village of Coon Valley's 30 mile-an-hour zone. Chief Welch made the traffic stop at that time.
According to Chief Welch, previous drivers reported McKaig's vehicle was driving at high speeds in both the cities of Viroqua and Westby. Drivers told authorities that the vehicle was also passing vehicles in both the right parking spaces and left oncoming lane.
Following her arrest, McKaig appeared before Vernon County Circuit Court Judge Darcy Rood on felony charges of recklessly endangering safety, attempted fleeing/eluding, misdemeanor resisting arrest, and multiple traffic citations.
McKaig is currently in the Vernon County Jail on a $3,000 cash bond.
A passenger in McKaig's vehicle was released at the scene.