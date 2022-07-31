Gear to bring when going camping

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Camping is a highly beloved activity in the Coulee region and it's popularity has soared during the pandemic, much like other outdoor activities.
Experts recommend staying safe on trips. Protective clothing like sun hats are recommended as well as sunscreen. Insect repellent as well as netting to prevent mosquito bites are also at a premium.
Jolene Schindler, store manager at Blain's Farm & Fleet in Onalaska, says the surge in demand for camping equipment has made it difficult to keep supply on the shelf.
“Tents have been a challenge keeping in stock" Schindler said. "Coolers have also been a challenge in and out. Different brands at times have been challenging. We’ve done a lot working with different vendor partners to bring in product that we may not have carried in the past just so that we would have something to offer our customers.”
The store is currently undergoing an expansion to add warehouse space, but will remain fully open during construction.
Once getting to the camp site, plenty of food is a must whether you stay in a camper, tent or cabin. Terry Klonecki is a seasonal visitor at Champion's Riverside Resort and says some of the most important things to bring on a trip are fellow loved ones.
“I usually bring all different people with," Klonecki said. "Sometimes my spouse comes. Sometimes my grandkids come. Sometimes friends will come for the weekend. I’ve had my birthday party here and had 13 women camping with me here. Just about anybody that hangs out will come at some point camping.”
Klonecki adds that the one thing she always brings camping is her dog, a black lab named Morgan.