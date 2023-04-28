General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area.
While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday,
the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow
fall that is occurring at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

  • Updated
General Mills issues voluntary recall for some types of popular flour brand

General Mills recalls Four Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour.

 U.S. Food & Drug

Select bags of Gold Medal flour are being voluntarily recalled by manufacturer General Mills for the possible presence of salmonella, according to a company announcement posted on the US Food and Drug Administration's website.

Salmonella was detected during a sampling of the 5-pound bag of the product, the company said.

The bags of 2, 5, and 10-pound bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour have a "better if used by" date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024, General Mills said.

"All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall," the company said in the announcement.

Most flour is raw and hasn't been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning, according to the CDC. Salmonella bacteria dies when it is cooked or baked, but people can get sick when eating or tasting foods that include raw flour. Raw dough used for crafts and play clay also pose a risk.

In a statement, Mollie Wulff, spokesperson at General Mills, said: "We are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything made with flour must be cooked or baked before eating."

Symptoms of a salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that can start within hours or days of consuming the bacteria. Most people will recover with treatment but should seek immediate attention from a health care provider if they have severe symptoms, symptoms that don't improve after a few days or signs of dehydration.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

