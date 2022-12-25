Genoa bar and restaurant total loss after Christmas Day fire

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - UPDATED: Firefighters from several departments worked the scene of a fire that destroyed a Genoa bar and restaurant on Christmas morning.
Just before 8 a.m., the Genoa-Harmony Fire Department was called to the Big River Bar and Grill at 500 Main Street for the fire. The initial reports said that heavy smoke was coming from the entire building.
Photos and video showed flames coming from the upper portion of the building. One person who was a tenant in an upstairs apartment was able to make it out of the building safely, but her two cats did not according to a person at the scene.
A post on the fire department's Facebook page said that several other departments were involved with helping extinguish the large fire. Crews from Stoddard-Bergen, Wheatland, and the De Soto fire departments assisted. There was also help from Viroqua and Ferryville fire department for water tenders.
Due to the amount of water used on the fire, a salt truck from the Vernon County Highway Department was called in to water on the roadway causing icy conditions.
According to the post, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.
There was minimal damage to buildings next to the bar although a department spokesperson said that a bar next door, Tuna's, that may have some smoke and water issues related to the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. The department post said the building was a total loss.
The video was provided by Theresa Wopat and Rick Hutch.