Genoa community rallies together after Christmas fire

VILLAGE OF GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) -- After a disastrous fire that destroyed a Genoa business, the community remembers the Big River Bar and Grill while helping those affected get back on their feet.
Fighting freezing temperatures, six different fire departments worked to contain the raging fire on Christmas.
"Who knows how many buildings could've went down, the hotel behind it could've went, all that would've been incredibly devastating for this village," Captain Hooks & Clements Fishing Barge owner Mark Clements said. "The firemen, like I said before, did a fantastic job."
To help the emergency responders, the community rallied together bringing food and water to Jambois Garage which acted as a warming shelter.
"You had to get kind of tough with them because [firefighters] didn't want to leave their post," Vernon County Sheriff-Elect Roy Torgerson said. "It was needed here with all those firefighters. It was just really neat seeing the community come together."
While the Big River Inn was completely destroyed by the fire, Clements looks back at how integral the business was to the village.
"It really did cater to the fishermen. He was open at five, so fishermen would get down there right away out on the river; hunters same thing," Clements said." People in town would show up and would have their own coffee club down there and they'd show up and have coffee. It was gathering place as much as it was a restaurant."
There is a benefit to help the tenant who was living in the upstairs apartment rebuild. It's scheduled for January 21 at Tuna's Bar. Organizers said those wishing to donate raffle items can deliver them to Tuna's Bar.
