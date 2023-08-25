Genoa Fish Hatchery studying effects of PFAS on mussels

GENOA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Environmental agencies and advocacy groups have been closely monitoring the impact of PFAS contamination on both human health and the environment. The Genoa Fish Hatchery is adding a new dimension to the ongoing discussion
With the goal of highlighting the intricate relationship between PFAS exposure, aquatic life, and ecosystem stability, the Genoa Fish Hatchery is conducting a comprehensive study.
The goal of the study is to find out what potential effects PFAS chemicals will have on the native mussel species.
Mussels play a crucial role in the underwater ecosystem. They essentially act as a liver. They cling to the sediment on the bottom and filter through their bodies all of the products that end up in the water whether that be bacteria or harmful chemicals.
Some species of mussels can live up to 100 years. Since they are very stationary creatures, Mussels spend most of their life filtering through the same water. If that water is contaminated, mussel biologist Megan Bradley says that the effects long term exposure would be felt outside the water.
""Mussels eat a lot of thing that go into the river. They don't just filter out bacteria but they eat things like E.coli and so the loss of the native mussels from the Mississippi river and it's tributaries that we enjoy recreating and playing in the water, the rivers are going to be less safe for human use."
Local and national policymakers are now being urged to consider these findings while formulating regulations and policies concerning the use, disposal, and cleanup of PFAS chemicals.
The study's results are expected to stimulate further research into the long-term effects of PFAS contamination on marine life and ecosystems.