Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief says closed door kept fire from being worse

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Three fire departments responded to a house fire in Genoa early Tuesday morning.
Viroqua, Stoddard and Genoa-Harmony responded the call for a fire in an upstairs bedroom at a residence on Venner Hollow Road.
Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Mike Hanson said "it could've been a lot worse."
"We got here and when the flames started coming out fo the windows we couldn't find the fire," Hanson said. "Found out there was a door closed in the bedroom upstairs and that contained the fire to one area - which really helps us a lot."
He added that the family of four had no injuries.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The family isn't able to live in the home at the moment but does have a place to stay according to Hanson.