Genoa man killed in Vernon County motorcycle crash

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Genoa man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning between Stoddard and Genoa.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened on Highway 35 at approximately 9:24 a.m. in the Town of Bergen
According to their information, a vehicle heading south driven by Zachiah Gjerseth, 20, of Black River Falls, was turning left into a driveway. He didn't see a northbound motorcycle driven by James Pedretti, Jr., 62.
In the collision, Pedretti, Jr. was thrown from the motorcycle. Bystanders immediately began lifesaving efforts on Pedretti, Jr. but he was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff's office said that Pedretti, Jr. was wearing eye protection but not wearing a helmet.
It is the first traffic fatality for the year in Vernon County according to the sheriff's office.
They remind drivers that with the warmer weather to pay extra attention to motorcycles and bicyclists now traveling on area roadways.