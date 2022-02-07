Genoa National Fish Hatchery producing and culturing mussels

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Genoa National Fish Hatchery is staying busy this winter by producing and culturing juvenile mussels to make sure they can survive and flourish in local bodies of water.
Experts say mussels help keep our streams and rivers clean by filtering out harmful algae and bacteria but some of those species of mussels are endangered.
"Poor land management and pollution, there are all kinds of reasons they are fading on us," GNFH Project Leader Doug Aloisi said.
Aloisi and his team have collected female mussels that have already spawned and have larvae. Those young mussels then go to the fish hatchery and are held over winter, so they can grow in a safe environment.
"Juveniles are the most sensitive stage. So, those new tiny mussels are more sensitive to contaminants but also low water years and high-water years or too much sentiment," Lead Freshwater Mussel Biologist Megan Bradley said. "Just a normal year on the Mississippi could mean that they don't reproduce. So, by head starting them and raising many more of them we can create populations more quickly."
The mussels will be housed at the GNFH until spring floodwaters recede. Then they will be returned to their natural habitats in safe bodies of water.