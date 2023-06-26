 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Get a taste of the Mediterranean at upcoming festival

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- St. Elias Orthodox Church is preparing for the 49th annual Mediterranean Festival happening in July. 

The annual event features live music, dancing, face-painting and a silent auction. 

Richard Markos, who does publicity for the church, said that one thing that sets this festival apart from others is the variety of Eastern European and Mediterranean foods. Fest-goers can expect to taste baklava, Bulgarian sweets, and homemade breads which are sold in the bake sale. 

The festival is free to attend. 

2018 Mediterranean Festival .jpg

Tickets for the dinner range from $16-$22. There are three options, which include chicken or lamb kabobs or falafel. 

According to Markos, the festival is also a fundraiser for the church. 

"We use the festival to help our budget get through the year. The community has been very generous to us in that sense and we're very appreciative of that," Markos said. "Also, we are looking at doing a church expansion now. The church was built in 1913 to hold 40 people and it still holds 40 people."

The 49th annual Mediterranean Festival is set for July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. on St. Elias Church grounds at 715 Copeland Ave, La Crosse.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you