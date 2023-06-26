Get a taste of the Mediterranean at upcoming festival

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- St. Elias Orthodox Church is preparing for the 49th annual Mediterranean Festival happening in July.
The annual event features live music, dancing, face-painting and a silent auction.
Richard Markos, who does publicity for the church, said that one thing that sets this festival apart from others is the variety of Eastern European and Mediterranean foods. Fest-goers can expect to taste baklava, Bulgarian sweets, and homemade breads which are sold in the bake sale.
The festival is free to attend.
Tickets for the dinner range from $16-$22. There are three options, which include chicken or lamb kabobs or falafel.
According to Markos, the festival is also a fundraiser for the church.
"We use the festival to help our budget get through the year. The community has been very generous to us in that sense and we're very appreciative of that," Markos said. "Also, we are looking at doing a church expansion now. The church was built in 1913 to hold 40 people and it still holds 40 people."
The 49th annual Mediterranean Festival is set for July 23 from noon to 5 p.m. on St. Elias Church grounds at 715 Copeland Ave, La Crosse.