Get your hands on some authentic Irish soda bread this St. Patricks Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A local bakery is getting into the St. Patrick's Day spirit this week by baking authentic Irish soda bread and other treats.
Every year the Great Harvest Bread Company bakes specialty bread and pastries such as the Irish backed potato, mint brownies, shamrock shaped cookies and more.
The clear runaway favorite has always been the Irish soda bread, according to store owner Jennifer Williamson.
The bread takes a little over three hours to make to get the shamrock shape.
Williamson said she even has Irish natives commenting on the bakery's detail and authenticity of the Irish soda bread.
"We have a gentlemen who comes in every year the second we open and reminds us that he is Irish and that we are the only place in town that makes an authentic Irish soda bread." Jennifer Williamson said.
The Irish soda bread is selling fast, but if you are feeling lucky, you can get your hands on one until the end of the work day March 17, when the Irish soda bread will discontinue.