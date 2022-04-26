Getting ready for bike season

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Warmer weather means bikes of all sizes will be back out on sidewalks and streets in La Crosse. Some local bike shops are already tuning up and turning out road ready bikes.
"Check the brakes, make sure they're properly adjusted to the tire," said Katie Boarini of Wrench and Roll on La Crosse's north side. "Check the shifters, make sure they're working too."
La Cross police also remind bicyclists of all ages the rules of the road as well as sidewalk.
"If you're riding in residential neighborhoods and choosing to ride down the sidewalk, be aware of pedestrians," said Captain Avrie Schott of the La Crosse police department. "If you're riding on the street you too then follow the rules of the road."
Schott added that includes full stops for stop signs and traffic lights.
La Crosse residents are also encouraged to register their bikes with the police department. It is a free service and can be done online. For more information, go to the City of La Crosse website under Police Department.