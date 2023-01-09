 Skip to main content
GHS performs 10% higher than national average for 'Kangaroo care'

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System (GHS) is performing better than the national average for "Kangaroo care."

Kangaroo contact is the term used to describe exposed skin contact between a birthing parent and a newborn, usually immediately following delivery.

Benefits for the newborn include a stabilized heartbeat, a regulated temperature, and an introduction to germs. Benefits for the birthing parent include decreased postpartum bleeding, help with milk production, and creating bonding hormones.

"In 2022, we averaged around 90 minutes of skin-to-skin time with over 95% of our eligible parents and infants, which is over 10% higher than the national average," said GHS Clinical Manager of Labor and Delivery Katey Olson. 

The only times that they don't initiate skin-to-skin are when the baby or the maternal birth parent is not able to tolerate that due to medical needs. Otherwise, it is a standard of care. 

