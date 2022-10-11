Giant Pumpkins on display in Coon Valley

COON VALLEY, Wis. (WXOW) -- Valley Market in Coon Valley is ringing in fall with giant pumpkins.
All five pumpkins were grown in Wisconsin, two of which were grown by the Jacobus family in Solders Grove. One weighing 1,313 pounds and the other setting records.
"This biggest one is the state record for this year - 2,210 pounds," Valley Market owner Stanford Bender said. "He's also the one who the state record a couple of years ago."
He added that growing these pumpkins requires a lot of care to avoid splitting the skin and preventing rot.
Valley Market is holding a contest to guess the weight of the other three pumpkins to win a gift card.