Giant six pack coming back to life

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW)  Pabst announced in August that Old Style was returning to La Crosse where it would, once again, be brewed.

Now, they're renovating the giant six pack - something former brewery employee Jon Reynolds calls, "historic." 

"This Giant Six Pack is iconic, unmatched in size and scale, and recognized across the Midwest as one of the foundations of Old Style beer.  Countless consumers have taken brewery tours and their pictures in front of it!"

Reynolds says Old Style was produced in La Crosse for more than 90 years and "now it's returning home to where it all started."

According to Pabst, they're planning on several celebrations to mark the return. They've got the World's Largest Six Pack Pub Crawl coming in September around Oktoberfest. A special event is scheduled for November at the six-pack at the brewery. 

