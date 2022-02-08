 Skip to main content
Gift baskets for healthcare workers

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Healthcare workers at both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health Systems received deliveries of gift baskets from UW-La Crosse staff members on Tuesday.

The baskets were filled with various simple items, such as snacks, games and gift cards.

Baskets were filled with various small and simple comfort items.

"The frontline staff are going to be so appreciative just knowing that there are others thinking about them," said Taylor Peck, Clinical Manager.

UW La Crosse staff put the baskets together for the healthcare workers as a show of gratitude.

The UW- La Crosse staff also presented a box filled with various thank you cards and notes. 

They said the gift baskets were a show of gratitude for all the outstanding work done by healthcare workers throughout the pandemic. 