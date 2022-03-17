Gilliam stepping down as La Crosse, Holmen fire chief

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse and Holmen Fire Chief Ken Gilliam announced Wednesday that he is leaving the department next month.
Sources confirmed to WXOW that Gilliam is resigning effective the middle of April.
He was hired in 2017 as La Crosse's Chief from the St. Paul Fire Department.
During his tenure, he oversaw the beginning of plans for a new northside fire station, a new southside station, and the creation of a shared services agreement and management of the Holmen Fire Department in 2021.