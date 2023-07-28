Girl Scout project helping in a small, big way

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Five local girl scouts from troop 4654 delivered special bags to Gundersen Health System on Friday afternoon, part of a community project they organized. The necessity packs each hold various items a family might need when they suddenly find themselves at the hospital in an emergency situation.
"You can help your community and it gives you a sense of pride," said troop member Moira O'Brien. "These bags make it so parents can focus on their child."
Each bag contains several items that can help in an unexpected trip to the hospital. Included in each kit are a pen and journal, a toothbrush and toothpaste and a power block along with various phone charger adapters.
"Putting together this project took some time," said troop member Rachel Egan. "We wanted to put things into the bags that would really help."
Troop 4654 will be awarding the five scouts with a silver star, the second highest award earned in the Girl Scouts.