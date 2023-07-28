 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 559 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

DODGE                 FILLMORE              HOUSTON
MOWER                 OLMSTED               WABASHA
WINONA

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 CLARK                 JUNEAU

IN NORTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

TAYLOR

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

BUFFALO               JACKSON               LA CROSSE
MONROE                TREMPEALEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALMA, ARCADIA, AUSTIN,
BLACK RIVER FALLS, CALEDONIA, DODGE CENTER, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, MEDFORD, NEILLSVILLE, PRESTON, ROCHESTER,
SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, WABASHA, WHITEHALL, AND WINONA.

Girl Scout project helping in a small, big way

  • Updated
  • 0

Local Girl Scouts put together emergency room supply bags for patients.

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Five local girl scouts from troop 4654 delivered special bags to Gundersen Health System on Friday afternoon, part of a community project they organized. The necessity packs each hold various items a family might need when they suddenly find themselves at the hospital in an emergency situation.

girl scout

The members of Troop 4654 stand with their project bags they put together, before giving them to Gundersen Health Systems.

"You can help your community and it gives you a sense of pride," said troop member Moira O'Brien. "These bags make it so parents can focus on their child."

Each bag contains several items that can help in an unexpected trip to the hospital. Included in each kit are a pen and journal, a toothbrush and toothpaste and a power block along with various phone charger adapters.

"Putting together this project took some time," said troop member Rachel Egan. "We wanted to put things into the bags that would really help."

Troop 4654 will be awarding the five scouts with a silver star, the second highest award earned in the Girl Scouts.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you