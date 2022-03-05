 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dense fog possible this evening...

If traveling this evening be prepared for fog that could suddenly
reduce visibilities to 1/4 mile or less. Expect the fog to
improve from south to north after 9pm as the winds pick up. Slow
down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Girl Scouts cookies back in season

  • Updated
  • 0
Troop #7294 at Festival Foods .jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Girl Scout cookies are back until April 10 and troop #7294 member set a goal to sell over 2,000 boxes. 

Brownie, Ella Schmidt, from a La Crescent has set a goal to sell 2,022 boxes this cookie season and has set up a booth at Festival Foods in La Crosse. 

Selling over fifty boxes within the first two hours Schmidt said that she's optimistic about her goal. 

Schmidt and other members of troop #7294 will be at Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue throughout next week. 

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES.jpg

At her booth she sold Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints (her favorite), Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip and the new Adventurefuls - a brownie cookie with a caramel center. 

Visit girlscouts.org to find a location where cookies will be sold. 

Tags

Recommended for you