Girl Scouts cookies back in season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Girl Scout cookies are back until April 10 and troop #7294 member set a goal to sell over 2,000 boxes.
Brownie, Ella Schmidt, from a La Crescent has set a goal to sell 2,022 boxes this cookie season and has set up a booth at Festival Foods in La Crosse.
Selling over fifty boxes within the first two hours Schmidt said that she's optimistic about her goal.
Schmidt and other members of troop #7294 will be at Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue throughout next week.
At her booth she sold Peanut Butter Patties, Thin Mints (her favorite), Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip and the new Adventurefuls - a brownie cookie with a caramel center.
Visit girlscouts.org to find a location where cookies will be sold.