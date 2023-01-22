Girls hockey converges on La Crosse for Mighty Miss Classic hockey tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Coulee Region Stars welcomed teams from the region for the second annual Mighty Miss Classic hockey tournament over the weekend.
Most weekends, local teams are on the road but over the weekend the U12 team enjoyed action on the home ice.
For Coulee Region Stars 12U player, Hannah Korish, having the home advantage makes the game even more exciting.
"I'm just happy we got to have a home tournament and that we got third place, so we did pretty good," Korish said.
As girls hockey continues to grow, especially in the La Crosse area, River City Youth Hockey Vice President and Coulee Region Stars 12U Coach Lucas Korish has a goal to set these young women up for success.
"A good sense of team and that's the big thing," Coach Korish said. "Just kind of building confident young women - that's the main thing here."
Six teams took part in the tournament at Green Island Ice Arena and the 10U tournament hosted eight teams in Onalaska.
Coach Korish hopes this hockey tradition will continue to draw girls to the sport.