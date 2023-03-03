 Skip to main content
Girls Scouts Cookie Sales are back

  • Updated
  • 0

A big time for local Girl Scouts-they're now ready for their annual cookie sales.

The sale kicks off Saturday during what's known as National Girl Scout Cookie weekend and last for six weeks.

The cookie sales help fund things like adventure and camping trips for the scouts.

These scouts from La Crescent are holding a cookie kick off event on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. at Bauer's Market and Garden Center in La Crescent.

While you're there you can get something else to go with the cookies...a coffee from Affogato Lane the new café in La Crescent. 

You can find all the details of the event here.

