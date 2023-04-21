Giving Hearts Choir hosts spring concert, receives grant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- On Friday the Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir welcomed the community at North Presbyterian Church for its spring concert.
The Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir is a nonprofit made up of individuals with memory loss, their caregivers and volunteers.
Their goal is foster joy, well being, purpose and understanding within the community.
Choir director Ruth Kapanke said this group is incredibly beneficial for those it serves.
"The music and memory benefit is so fabulous for the people that have memory loss," Kapanke said. "When you are diagnosed with memory loss, I think maybe you tend to be isolated - caregivers tend to be isolated. So, the social aspect of the choir is tremendous."
The concert Friday featured songs like 'Pennies from Heaven,' 'Feeling Groovy,' and 'Irish Blessing.'
The La Crosse Community Foundation announced the choir received a grant of $2,500.
The choir is funded by donations according to Kapanke. She said the money will be used for equipment like music stands and microphones.