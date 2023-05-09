Global greatness at Logan High School

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Some La Crosse area high school students are about to graduate having earned honors in being a global scholar. Logan High school in the city's north side has four students that have completed the rigorous standards.
"These are students that are going above and beyond," said Spanish teacher and program coordinator Rhonda McGowan. "They are very passionate for learning."
The global scholar work includes work and assignments with a global focus, a specific project, a final presentation, a 20-hour service project and a full four years of foreign language. Those in the program all started their first year in high school. It's a full four-year commitment.
"Honestly, it's a little surreal," said senior Jade Jefferies. "Working on something for so long, and then it's done."
In addition to her project, focused on connectivity between the U.S. and Latin America across several areas, Jefferies also earned a bi-literacy seal. It included studying and testing at the highest level in the language of her choosing. Jefferies chose Spanish.
For senior Rosemary Greany, she was already considering the global scholar route in middle school.
"I think it was actually 8th grade when i heard about the program in my Spanish class," Greany said. "I thought it sounded like a really cool opportunity and something that would set me apart from my peers."
Greany also successfully completing another program through her high school, the Health Science Academy.
"Our global scholars are motivated because they want to be immersed in a language and immersed in a culture," McGowan said. "They want to be able to use that in their future endeavors and career.