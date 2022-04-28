Glory Days owner describes damage to bar

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The owner of the bar next door to the building that burned in downtown La Crosse Thursday morning said the damage could have been a lot worse.
Blake Schoh said he started receiving calls around 5 a.m. that there was a fire near his Glory Days bar at 324 4th St. S. He said callers weren't sure if it was the bar or someplace nearby, so he went down to the scene around 6 a.m. to "see a big blaze going."
While firefighters weren't able to save the building where the India Curry House restaurant was located, they were able to keep surrounding buildings, including Glory Days, from getting caught up in the fire.
Although Schoh said his place does have some damage. He was able to get in to inspect the bar late Thursday morning.
"There's alot of smoke damage, a little water damage that came in from the roof. These guys dumped a ton of water on the building to try and save ours and the rest of the buildings. Nothing surprising...it could have been a lot worse," said Schoh.
He said he'll get the bar rebuilt and hoped that everybody on the block could get rebuilt.
By way of helping, he said the community could do that by supporting local businesses.