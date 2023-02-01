GoFundMe approaching goal to help La Crosse family who lost home in fire

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A GoFundMe account set up to help a family whose home was lost in a fire January 27 is three-quarters of the way towards its goal.
As of early Wednesday afternoon, the fund has raised $15,540 of a $20,000 goal.
The fire on the south side of La Crosse left the Mclaurin family without a home.
No one was injured in the fire but the house had major damage.
One of the family members, Na'ziah Mclaurin, recently earned the Linda Lowery High School Leadership Award on MLK Day for her community involvement which includes using her own money to support other students in need.