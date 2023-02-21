Goggin, Davis advance in city council race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two candidates advanced to the April 4 election in the race for the District 2 seat on the La Crosse City Council.
Erin Goggin was the top vote-getter in a three-way race on Tuesday with 56-percent of the vote.
Michael Davis finished second to move on to the April ballot. He had 30-percent of the ballots cast on Tuesday.
Jace Lippert ended the night with 14-percent of the vote.
The candidates are seeking the seat held by Scott Neumeister who chose not to run for re-election. He is on the ballot for a seat on the La Crosse School Board.