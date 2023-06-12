Going shopping? Round-up the change for CMN Hospitals

(WXOW) - Every penny counts with a couple of round-up events for local families with kids facing medical challenges.
Starting Monday, Sam's Club and Walmart store around the area will ask shoppers to round up their change to the nearest dollar with the difference going to local Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. That effort runs until July 14.
"Most of the money raised by the Children's Miracle Network is done dollar or even penny at a time," said CMN Hospitals specialist, Sierra Lyon. "When you do round-up, it seems very small, but as little as $0.37 can pay for a diaper for a premature baby in our NICU."
All year long shoppers can round up their change for CMN Hospitals at Love's Travel Stop locations. There's one in Oakdale, WI for motorists headed Southeast on I-90/94. Those headed West will find another Love's in St. Charles, MN.