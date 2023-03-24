Golf Courses around the Coulee region start to open for the year

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Area golfers are heading back to local courses as they open for the 2023 season.
Some courses, like Fox Hollow are hoping to be open next week.
"Its one of those things, you dust off your clubs, you get ready to stretch out and get outside and enjoy the sun," said Adam Hanson, greenskeeper at Fox Hollow.
Trempealeau Mountain on the other hand are open now and golfers filled the tee-sheet to get in the first rounds of the year.
"We're playing golf before April first so that's a thumbs up. It was a great day. Beautiful out there," said Ken Barrett, who played the course on Friday.