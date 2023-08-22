Golf courses prepare for heatwave

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a heatwave engulfs the region, golf courses are facing the challenge of maintaining their landscaping and grass amid soaring temperatures.
Golf course grass is generally cut much shorter than an average yard for a house. The delicate nature of golf course grass makes it particularly susceptible to heat stress according to golf course workers.
If left unattended, prolonged exposure to intense heat and limited water availability can lead to brown patches, compromised grass health, and even permanent damage.
Golf course managers like Keith Stoll from Forest Hills Golf Course are taking a proactive approach to tackle this challenge head-on.
"When they're talking 102 degrees we are not mowing greens. We are not rolling greens in the morning. We're going to dew whip them and just take the dew off and try not to put any stress on the grass."
Golfers are also encouraged to contribute to the preservation effort by following common course guidelines. These guidelines include replacing divots, repairing ball marks, and avoiding walking or driving on particularly stressed areas of grass.