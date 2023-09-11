 Skip to main content
Golf tournament supports La Crosse Police Department's K-9 program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Community members gathered Monday at Fox Hollow Golf Course for the 13th annual Putt'n 4 Pooches Fundraiser

The annual golf tournament is put on the by the La Crosse Police Professional Non-Supervisory Association.

Currently, the department has six dogs in the program that work in a variety of areas including therapy, community engagement, tracking, apprehension, narcotics detection, and protection. 

The money raised at the event goes to support the K-9s within the program.

"Right off the start is food. People don't realize how much that's coming to be right now - you're talking about $100 a bag of dog food these days. That stacks up when you have six dogs," La Crosse Police Department K-9 Officer Dakota Jelinski said. "Tug toys that need to be used for training, tracking harnesses, kennels and major medical vet bills."

He said anyone can support these K-9s and the program outside of the event by contacting the police department. 

