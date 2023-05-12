Goodview Elementary School teacher recognized for saving a student's life

GOODVIEW, Minn. (WXOW) -- Goodview Elementary School gathered with city officials to recognize kindergarten teacher Andrew Norman for saving a choking student's life.
It was a frightening situation in Andrew Norman's kindergarten class when a student started choking during snack time.
"I was kind of on the opposite side of the room just coloring with some of the other kids and I saw Colton stand up and originally his back was to me and he just looked like he was coughing really hard," Normans said. "When I saw him when he turn around he had that obvious bulging eyes and super, super red on the verge of purple face."
He said he reacted on pure instinct, administering the Heimlich maneuver on Colton, the student who choked, saving his life.
Colton's mom, Nicole Mrozek said he is fine but is a bit safer now.
"I think he's a little more self-aware. That was a really, really scary moment - he was petrified," Mrozek said. "He had no clue what was going on, he didn't really understand like 'Oh my gosh, I almost wasn't here anymore.'"
During the Friday morning assembly, the school gathered with city officials, Goodview Police officers and other first responders to recognize Norman with the Life Saving Award.
"It's a big deal. Our role in school is to make sure kids are safe, first and foremost," Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius said. "He didn't hesitate, he knew that he needed to make sure his student was okay. He did what needed to be done, to make sure that he was able to breathe and make sure he was okay."
That moment made Norman's confidence to handle difficult situations increase but he said, "Obviously, I hope it never happens again."