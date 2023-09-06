 Skip to main content
Goodview Elementary welcomes back students for the first day of school

GOODVIEW, Minn. (WXOW) -- School is officially back in session for the Winona Area Public School District

Goodview Elementary School welcomed about 200 students for its 2023-24 school year Wednesday. 

"It's so fun on this first day, to not only see your new students," Goodview Elementary School First Grade Teacher Katrina Glick said. "But you get you see all your past students and they're just as excited to see you, as you are them."

Some Winhawks, like fourth-grader Vivalyn Lovas, were pretty thrilled to be back in the classroom

"Pumped - I am very excited," Lovas said. "I'm excited to do a lot of work and stuff. I'm excited to go to all of the classes - gym and stuff."

There was plenty of excitement Wednesday morning, with picture opportunities, meeting the mascot Hurky and being welcomed by high school athletes. 

"We have high school football players, high school soccer players greeting our students as they come in," Goodview Elementary School Principal Emily Cassellius said. "Our littlest Winhawks really look up to our high school athletes. So, just kind of a fun way to start the day for our students."

The first day of school can be nerve-wracking for some students but fourth-grader Callie Cada didn't let that get in her way. 

"I'm really excited but also a little bit nervous," Cada said. "It's just going to be different being in a different grade, so I'm kind of nervous about that but I'm just really excited for everything."

With only 273 days left until summer vacation, there is plenty to look forward to throughout the school year. 

"This is a great school with great staff," Cassellius said. "I always look forward to the growth the students are going to make. The friendships they're going to make, the relationships we're going to build and the memories we're going to make together."

Now that students are back in school, she reminds the community to stay vigilant while on the roads and to be cautious of students biking or walking to school. 

