Goodwill helping families with back to school costs

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Back to school season is here and Goodwill is lending a helping hand to help cover some of the costs.

According to the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics, spending on essential school items will reach record highs in 2023. Goodwill has programs like GoodNeighbor and Back-to-School Vouches to help alleviate some of the expenses of essential back to school items.

In 2022 Goodwill partnered with over 700 community organizations to provide a total of more than $650,000 in merchandise for families across the state of Wisconsin that struggled to afford household and back to school items.

Kris Rihn, vice president of retail at Goodwill, says that everyone should take advantage of the back-to-School voucher and GoodNeighbor program.

"So the cool part about the back to school vouchers is it lets you come in and it lets you get everything you might need for back to school. So if you need some new clothes for the kids or you need shoes or backpacks, the Back-to-School vouchers and GoodNeighbor certificates allow folks to be able to go do that."

If you want more information about these programs and how to take advantage of them you can go to GoodwillNCW.org.

