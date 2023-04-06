Got a bat in your house? Here's what to do

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.1 feet on 06/04/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&