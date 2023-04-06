Got a bat in your house? Here's what to do

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With warmer weather on the horizon, we'll see flowers in bloom, animals waking up from hibernation and even bats coming out of the wood-work.
Here in the Midwest, people will mostly encounter both big and little brown bats as insect activity picks up. In the summer months, it'll be maternity roosting season.
"Both of those bats will form maternal colonies, where you'll just have all female bats that are about to have pups and males go out and they form bachelor colonies," Orkin entomologist Ian Williams said. "That's also when they're looking for protected areas to be and that's where they can wind up bein an unwanted guest in someone's home."
Bats can make their way into homes through spaces as small as a pencil eraser. If you find an uninvited guest in your home, there's a tried and try way to get them back outside.
"You can use any kind of box or bucket to gently place that over and slide something behind to capture the bat in the box," Williams said. "Then try and release it outside usually at dusk time."
He added that if someone comes in contact with a bat, or they're not sure if they did, to get the bat tested as they are carriers of rabies. Williams said to contact a local county health department or animal control.
Bats are protected species in the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin and it's illegal to kill them, that's why it's recommended to contact a professional.