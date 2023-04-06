 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall will lead to
continued minor flooding along the Black River near Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain near minor flood
stage today and then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening
and continue falling to 7.8 feet next Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.1 feet on 06/04/2000.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Got a bat in your house? Here's what to do

Experts talk about what to do if you find a bat in your house.
bat on window.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With warmer weather on the horizon, we'll see flowers in bloom, animals waking up from hibernation and even bats coming out of the wood-work. 

Here in the Midwest, people will mostly encounter both big and little brown bats as insect activity picks up. In the summer months, it'll be maternity roosting season. 

"Both of those bats will form maternal colonies, where you'll just have all female bats that are about to have pups and males go out and they form bachelor colonies," Orkin entomologist Ian Williams said. "That's also when they're looking for protected areas to be and that's where they can wind up bein an unwanted guest in someone's home."

bat crawling on curtain.jpg

Bats can make their way into homes through spaces as small as a pencil eraser. If you find an uninvited guest in your home, there's a tried and try way to get them back outside. 

"You can use any kind of box or bucket to gently place that over and slide something behind to capture the bat in the box," Williams said. "Then try and release it outside usually at dusk time."

He added that if someone comes in contact with a bat, or they're not sure if they did, to get the bat tested as they are carriers of rabies. Williams said to contact a local county health department or animal control. 

Bats are protected species in the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin and it's illegal to kill them, that's why it's recommended to contact a professional. 

