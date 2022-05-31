 Skip to main content
Gov. Evers approves funding to improve La Crosse St.

  Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers has approved $6.7 million to improve a busy road in La Crosse.

Road Work

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the funds will go toward repairing pavement conditions on WIS 16/La Crosse St., between West Ave and Losey Boulevard.

The DOT said crews will construct two 11 ft. driving lanes, a 12 ft. center turn lane, and on-street bike accommodations.

Construction on La Crosse St. is scheduled to begin on June 6 and will cause some road closures. WXOW News 19 will keep drivers up to date on those as they occur.

The project is expected to be finished in May 2023.

